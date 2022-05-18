Cable Beach Club takes top regional accomodation gong

Broome’s Cable Beach Club has been named one of the best regional lodging possibility within the State on the 2022 Australian Hotels Association Accommodation Awards for Excellence.

Presented on the Devil’s Lair Gala Ball, attended by WA Premier Mark McGowan and a spread of trade representatives, Cable Beach Club joined Kalgoorlie’s Miners Rest as the one two regional award winners.

AHA WA chief government Bradley Woods stated the calibre of finalists and winners was testomony to the truth that regardless of two years of adversity, WA’s lodging trade has maintained an unwavering deal with excellence.

Camera Icon Cocktails by the Ocean Pool at Cable Beach Club in Broome. Credit: Mogens Johansen / The West Australian

“While the pandemic certainly disrupted operations and presented challenges, WA’s hotels and their dedicated staff have continued to not only maintain, but elevate, the guest experience,” he stated.

“WA has a rich array of quality hotels across all areas of the state, complemented by world-class hospitality offerings, ensuring we are very well placed to rebound strongly now that borders are open and travel is beginning to return to normal.

“This year in particular, the awards presented us with an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the leading hospitality staff that WA’s hotels are fortunate to have in all areas of the industry.

“Hospitality is largely dependent on the people delivering it and it is outstanding to see WA is home to some of the most passionate and committed professionals anywhere in the world.”

Other award winners included the Ritz-Carlton Perth, who received the Deluxe Accommodation Award and QT Perth who received WA’s Best Accommodation Hotel Award.

General Manager of the Westin Perth Peter Brampton received the Accommodation Industry Hall of Fame Award.

In November 2021 Cable Beach Club received the Wotif.com Uniquely Aussie Awards folks’s alternative award for finest resort pool in WA.