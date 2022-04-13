Cable theft, rain and load shedding: Almost 2 000 power outages for Joburg residents over 5 days | News24

Johannesburg residents have skilled 1 944 energy outages since Friday.

The outages had been linked to cable theft, unhealthy climate and cargo shedding.

City Power says it’s working to revive energy to the affected areas and cut back backlogs.

There have been near 2 000 energy outages in Johannesburg since Friday on account of downpours.

According to City of Johannesburg performing MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services Leah Knott, City Power has handled 1 944 outages throughout Johannesburg since Friday. Of these, 260 had been associated to the Hursthill substation.

Knott mentioned:

City Power is coping with an irregular variety of breakdowns as Johannesburg residents consumed extra energy to take care of the chilly and moist climate.

The City is “closely monitoring outage backlogs” in response to Knott, and extra technicians and contractors have been deployed to take care of the disaster as quick as potential.

“City Power has indicated the outages have been mainly caused by the surge in demand, which has led to cable faults and infrastructure failures on the City’s aged power grid. Rampant cable theft has further complicated the situation, with City Power personnel too being under sustained attack from these criminals on almost a daily basis,” mentioned Knott.

Load shedding carried out by Eskom on Monday evening noticed the method of restoring energy additional delayed, mentioned Knott. Technicians are unable to work on the community throughout load shedding.

“The unfortunate fact is that Johannesburg’s power network is aged and in need of constant maintenance and support to keep functioning at an optimum capacity. It is during times like this that City Power also has to deal with surges on their network as demand increases,” Knott added.

Knott mentioned:

We thus enchantment to all residents in our metropolis to all the time use electrical energy sparingly. Everyone can play their position in stopping outages by solely utilizing home equipment when completely needed and turning off their geysers and pool pumps till the backlog is handled.

In an announcement on Tuesday evening, City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena mentioned the City’s Reuven Service Delivery Centre had been below super stress, with greater than 400 calls logged.

“The outages are caused by, among others, cable theft, multiple cable faults due to the rain, overloading due to cold weather and the effects of load shedding,” he mentioned.

He mentioned groups had been investigating repairs and “trying to address the backlog”.

“We are aware of the inconvenience this is causing to the customers, and we appeal for patience and cooperation as the technicians work to locate faults, replace the stolen cables, and do the repairs,” mentioned Mangena.

