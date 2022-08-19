Cable thieves sentenced to 15 years behind bars | News24
Cable thieves have been sentenced to fifteen years in jail.
Photo: Michele D’ottavio, EyeEm, Getty Images
Two males, who have been caught chopping copper cables belonging to Telkom in
December 2020, have been sentenced to fifteen years in jail.
Joel Kabene, 34, and July Sithole, 34, have been sentenced within the Pretoria
North Magistrate’s Court on Friday.
The Mozambican nationals have been additionally given two years for being within the nation illegally.
The sentences have been ordered to run concurrently, they usually have been additionally
declared unfit to own a firearm.
The two have been arrested a day after the offence on 15 December 2020, stated
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.
The cable was value R10 000 and had affected web and knowledge strains at
the time, she added.
“The National Prosecuting Authority accepts the sentence and
believes that it goes a great distance in bringing such financial saboteurs to guide.
“Damage to and tampering with important infrastructure leads to
main service supply interruptions in addition to negatively impacting on
companies, communities and the economic system.
“It
is estimated that cable theft prices the South African economic system between R5
billion and R7 billion a yr. For this cause, this crime kind is taken into account a
precedence by the NPA,” Mahanjana stated.
