Caddick’s luxury Sydney mansion to be sold

The luxurious multimillion-dollar mansion owned by Sydney fraudster Melissa Caddick is now within the palms of liquidators.

The conwoman’s husband Anthony Koletti has vacated the Dover Heights property in Sydney’s japanese suburbs.

Jones Partners, the receivers of Melissa Caddick and liquidators of her firm Maliver Pty Ltd, issued a press release on Thursday.

“In accordance with court orders Anthony Koletti has now vacated the Dover Heights property and we have taken possession of it,” Jones Partners principal Bruce Gleeson stated.

He stated the corporate was within the strategy of getting ready the house on the market and selecting an actual property agent to market the property.

The home is being offered to compensate Caddick’s 74 victims, who misplaced a complete of $23 million by her Ponzi scheme.

“We will be seeking further orders from the court to proceed with the sale of the property when it is before the court on 15 June 2022,” Mr Gleeson stated.

“We will also be holding an investor creditor meeting within the next two weeks to discuss in detail the status of the receivership.

“We anticipate sturdy curiosity within the Dover Heights property given the suggestions we have now acquired up to now.”

Caddick, 49, disappeared on November 12, 2020, hours after the Australian Federal Police and Australian Securities and Investments Commission raided her dwelling.

NSW Police declared Caddick lifeless after her foot was discovered washed up on a South Coast seaside three months after she vanished.