CAF set to back Gianni Infantino for new term as FIFA president | Football News – Times of India
Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe says the continent will throw its weight behind incumbent FIFA president Gianni Infantino because the latter seeks a 3rd time period in workplace on the 73rd FIFA congress subsequent yr.
Motsepe confirmed all 54 member associations of CAF have resolved to vote for Infantino, even if the id of any potential challenger shouldn’t be but recognized.
With no opponent rising but, Infantino might stand unopposed once more, as he did in 2019.
“We discussed at the executive committee meeting that in recognition of the huge contributions, commitment and the track record that you’ve built in terms of improving African football, all 54 member nations have taken a resolution to vote for you for re-election,” Motsepe instructed Infantino on the CAF General Assembly in Arusha on Wednesday.
Infantino was first elected FIFA president in February 2016 and has spent a whole lot of time in Africa, whose 54 nations are greater than 1 / 4 of FIFA’s 211 member associations and subsequently make up a strong voting bloc.
Motsepe has lengthy been seen as an ally of Infantino and the 2 appeared collectively on the launch of a proposed African Super League for golf equipment that was additionally introduced on Wednesday and is because of begin in August 2023.
