Cagliari fire Mazzarri after seven months

Relegation-threatened Cagliari have fired coach Walter Mazzarri with three essential matches remaining in Serie A for the Sardinian membership.

The transfer was confirmed in a quick assertion on Cagliari’s web site on Monday.

Veteran Mazzarri, Cagliari’s seventeenth coach within the final decade, was employed in September three rounds into the season.

In seventeenth place, Cagliari have misplaced seven of their final eight matches and hover three factors above the relegation zone.

A alternative was not instantly introduced, though Alessandro Agostini, the membership’s youth workforce coach, was anticipated to take over to the top of the season.

It is the eleventh teaching change within the 20-team Serie A this season.

For the ultimate three video games, Cagliari go to two groups which might be additionally battling relegation — Salernitana and Venezia — and host title-chasing Inter Milan.