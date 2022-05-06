Caleb Ewan crashes in dramatic Giro opener

Australian dash star Caleb Ewan has suffered a dramatic and painful crash within the ultimate metres of the opening stage of the Giro d’Italia in Hungary whereas battling for victory.

Ewan had virtually emptied his tank of power as he tried to make his ultimate assault over the past 100 metres on the demanding ultimate climb to the end in Visegrad, Hungary, on Friday.

But threatening in third place whereas making an attempt to take victory and the chief’s pink jersey, he clipped the again wheel of Eritrean Biniam Girmay’s bike simply forward of him, which despatched him spinning off throughout the highway at excessive velocity.

Up forward, the Dutch stage favorite Mathieu van der Poel went on to pip Eritrean Girmay for victory whereas Lotto-Soudal’s Ewan, along with his prime torn across the shoulder, rose groggily, remounted and grimaced as he struggled to get throughout the road.

It was extra grim grand tour information for the Sydneysider, who broke his collarbone in a crash on the third stage of the Tour de France in 2021. Friday’s crash, at the least, didn’t look as critical.