Caleb Love powers North Carolina past UCLA to reach NCAA tourney Elite Eight

PHILADELPHIA — Caleb Love hit game-tying and go-ahead 3-pointers 37 seconds aside and North Carolina moved inside a victory of its twenty first Final Four, beating UCLA 73-66 on Friday evening in a March Madness matchup of energy applications.

Love, a sophomore, completed with a career-high 30 factors, together with six 3s and two game-clinching free throws with 7.8 seconds left. He scored 27 of Carolina’s 45 factors within the second half, together with one stretch of 10 straight that stored the Tar Heels (27-9) within the sport.

North Carolina’s subsequent sport is Sunday against Saint Peter’s in a first-of-its-kind 8-vs.-15 matchup within the Elite Eight. The Fifteenth-seeded Peacocks topped Purdue 67-64 earlier within the night.

Nobody stood out greater than Love, who was held to 5 factors in final week’s win over Baylor, however managed one level greater than that throughout the decisive 37 seconds. His go-ahead 3 got here with 1:03 left and marked the final of 14 lead modifications within the sport that was additionally tied eight instances.

Caleb Love goes up for a shot throughout the second half. USA TODAY Sports

Fourth-seeded UCLA (27-8) fell two wins wanting its twentieth Final Four. Last 12 months’s season ended on a shot from close to half court docket by Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs. This time, Love did within the Bruins, who acquired 16 factors from Jules Bernard and 15 from Tyger Campbell.

In their second-round win over Baylor, the Tar Heels squandered a 25-point lead solely to drag issues collectively and pull out the sport in extra time.

That sport acquired dicey as soon as Brady Manek acquired tossed for throwing an inadvertent elbow. Manek performed all however two minutes on this one and completed with 13 factors.