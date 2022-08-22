Cricket
Calf injury puts Dushmantha Chameera out of Asia Cup
A calf pressure has put Dushmantha Chameera, Sri Lanka’s premier short-format fast, out of the Asia Cup. A member of the Sri Lanka staff administration advised ESPNcricinfo that Chameera picked up the damage “three-or-four days ago” and won’t get better in time for the Asia Cup.
He is, nonetheless, anticipated to be slot in time for the T20 World Cup, to be performed in Australia in October-November. No substitute has been named but.
On Saturday, Chameera was named in Sri Lanka’s 18-man squad for the Asia Cup regardless of not finishing a full restoration from an ankle damage. At the time, it was understood that Chameera can be given as a lot time as potential to regain full match health.
Chameera’s absence will put extra stress on an inexperienced Sri Lankan seam-bowling assault on the Asia Cup. Their fast-bowling contingent now has Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Asitha Fernando and Matheesha Pathirana – all uncapped in T20Is – with allrounders Chamika Karunaratne and Dasun Shanaka as part-time choices. Binura Fernando and Kasun Rajitha are additionally unavailable due to accidents.
Their spin assault, nonetheless, wears a stronger look, with Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama and Jeffrey Vandersay within the combine.
Sri Lanka’s marketing campaign begins on August 27 in opposition to Afghanistan in Dubai.
