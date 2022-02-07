California attorney general accuses wealthy town of using mountain lions to skirt affordable housing law

State Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta accused managers of a fancy Silicon Valley suburb on Sunday of making an attempt to skirt new inexpensive housing necessities by declaring their city a sanctuary for mountain lions.

Woodside, an enclave within the foothills west of Stanford University, introduced final month in a memo to its 5,500 residents that as a result of all the city was habitat for the doubtless endangered mountain lion, it was exempt from a brand new regulation that allows duplex improvement on single-family house tons.

Bonta, a Democrat, known as the transfer “a deliberate and transparent attempt to avoid complying with the law,” often called SB-9.

“This memorandum is — quite clearly — contrary to the law, and ironically, contrary to the best interests of the mountain lions the town claim to want to protect,” Bonta mentioned.

By failing to assist California broaden its housing provide inside current cities, Woodside “would increase the likelihood of exurban sprawl that will adversely affect the habitat of mountain lions,” Deputy Atty. Gen. Matthew T. Struhar instructed Woodside’s city supervisor Sunday in a letter.

The city supervisor, Kevin Bryant, didn’t instantly reply to an e mail in search of remark, nor did the mayor, Dick Brown.

California wildlife regulators are weighing whether or not to declare mountain lions an endangered species.

Struhar’s letter, despatched on Bonta’s behalf, mentioned there was “no valid basis to claim that the entirety of Woodside is a habitat for mountain lions.”

“Land that is already developed — with, for example a single-family home — is not, by definition, habitat,” Struhar wrote, utilizing italics for emphasis. “That mountain lions appear in Woodside from time to time does not make any of its individual parcels mountain lion habitat.”

Struhar famous that the mountain lion’s general vary consists of “the vast majority of the San Francisco Bay Area.”

California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

“That breadth does not make nearly every single parcel in the San Francisco Bay Area a habitat for mountain lions, nor could the range of mountain lions, or any endangered species, be used to justify a local government’s attempt to categorically prohibit a class of housing development within its local boundaries.”

Struhar advised it may “only be assumed” that Woodside’s decree was “intended to undermine the Legislature’s efforts to combat the crisis-level housing shortage.”

The median house worth in Woodside is $4.5 million. Its residents have included Oracle founder Larry Ellison, whose 23-acre estate there was modeled after a sixteenth century Japanese imperial palace.

The prospect of making extra inexpensive housing has lengthy spurred strongly negative reactions in some California communities.

Woodside is one in every of about 40 communities in California which have handed new guidelines limiting housing initiatives since SB-9 went into impact on Jan. 1, in line with YIMBY Law, a San Francisco group that urges native governments to approve extra housing.

The new state regulation, Senate Bill 9, typically permits property house owners of single-family parcels to construct duplexes and, in some instances, fourplexes on their land. But lawmakers gave native governments discretion so as to add parking necessities or dimension limitations, amongst different restrictions.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Atty. Gen. Bonta just lately created specialised items to research cities that unlawfully deny housing initiatives or evade state legal guidelines.

Times employees author Liam Dillon contributed to this report.