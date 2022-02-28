California Bar investigates after confidential discipline records published online

The State Bar of California is investigating an information breach after studying {that a} web site printed confidential details about 260,000 lawyer self-discipline instances in California and different jurisdictions.

State Bar officers discovered in regards to the posted information on Feb. 24. As of Saturday night time, all of the confidential info that had been printed on the web site judyrecords.com — which included case numbers, file dates, details about the forms of instances and their statuses, respondent and complaining witnesses names — had been eliminated, officers mentioned.

“We apologize to anyone who is affected by the website’s unlawful display of nonpublic data,” State Bar government Leah Wilson mentioned in an announcement. “We take our obligations to protect confidential data with the utmost seriousness, and we are doing everything we can to ensure that we resolve this issue quickly and prevent any such breaches from recurring.”

Full case information weren’t printed. Officials mentioned they don’t know whether or not the printed info was the results of a hacking incident. Judyrecords.com is an internet site that aggregates nationwide courtroom case information.

The State Bar website permits the general public to seek for case info, however the info on the lawyer self-discipline instances posted by judyrecords.com will not be purported to be accessible to the general public. That info was saved within the State Bar’s Odyssey case administration system, which is supplied by vendor Tyler Technologies.

In accordance with the California Business and Professions Code, disciplinary investigations are confidential till formal expenses are filed.

As a results of the info breach, the State Bar notified legislation enforcement and employed a workforce of IT forensics consultants to analyze. Tyler Technologies is aiding within the investigation. The State Bar had additionally contacted the web site’s internet hosting supplier to request that the printed info be taken down.