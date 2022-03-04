California bill would ban the racist term ‘squaw’ in location names

Growing up on the San Manuel Indian Reservation in San Bernardino County, Assemblymember James C. Ramos stated “squaw” was considered one of many disparaging phrases hurled at his Native American neighborhood.

Now Ramos is considered one of a number of lawmakers proposing to strip the phrase —a slur aimed toward Indigenous ladies — from the identify of greater than 100 locations throughout the state.

“There should be no reason why there shouldn’t be support to change the S-word, that is so degrading to Native American women, in the year 2022,” stated Ramos, the primary — and presently solely — Indigenous member of the state legislature.

Assembly Bill 2022, launched by Assemblymembers Ramos (D-Highland) and Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) final month, would require a state committee to rename locations and geographic options bearing the time period starting Jan. 1, 2024. Local leaders would have about six months to counsel a brand new identify below the invoice. A process can be established to permit residents and tribal representatives to submit suggestions. Signs, interpretive markers or printed materials containing the time period

couldn’t get replaced if the proposed laws goes into impact.

The invoice arrives amid a contentious debate over whether or not to rename the town of Squaw Valley — positioned about midway between Fresno and Kings Canyon National Park — which Ramos stated impressed him to convey the invoice ahead.

Native American-led supporters of the rename marketing campaign for months have butted heads with Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig, who has stated there shouldn’t be a blanket prohibition on a time period.

“What makes something hateful is the context and how the person’s heart is, who’s making those statements,” Magsig advised The Times in January. Magsig, the valley’s consultant, added that he has not discovered proof that the valley’s identify was generated in malice.

To suppose the identify isn’t derogatory “is really appalling,” Ramos stated. “The voice of California’s first people, shouldn’t that be heard and brought into the discussion of why it should be renamed?”

Some students consider “squaw” got here from the Algonquin language, which was spoken by many tribes on the East Coast and initially meant “woman.”

But in European languages, the phrase morphed into one thing darker. It ultimately unfold to Western areas the place Indigenous tribes spoke languages unrelated to Algonquin.

Suzan Shown Harjo, president of the Morning Star Institute and a number one Native American rights advocate, stated “squaw” was popularized by French and British trappers, who conscripted Indigenous ladies as slave laborers as early because the 1600s.

“The term has historically been used as an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women,” the Department of the Interior said in a news release.

Allowing the slur to reside on in place names “perpetuates and allows for violence” as we speak, stated Tedde Simon, a racial and financial justice advocate for the ACLU. Simon, who’s Native American, pointed to California’s alarmingly high rates of missing and murdered Indigenous women, a disturbing pattern echoed throughout the nation.

Montana, Oregon, Maine and Minnesota are among the many states which have already banned utilizing the time period in place names.

In November, the Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, who is Native American, declared the term “squaw” to be derogatory and established a activity power to seek out substitute names for locations on federal land. Just over every week in the past, the division launched a list of candidate replacement names for greater than 660 geographic options.

Twelve proposals to exchange “squaw” are listed by the California Advisory Committee on Geographic Names, together with Damalusung Lake for Squaw Lake and Paac Kü̱vü̱hü̱’ok for Squaw Tank. Numm Valley is proposed for Fresno County’s Squaw Valley, although it might be adjusted. Nuum means “the people” within the Western Mono language.

Some locations have proactively eliminated the time period. In September, the historic Squaw Valley ski resort in Lake Tahoe changed its name after its house owners acknowledged the identify was offensive.

Under the proposed California regulation, new place names ought to “honor and recognize the tribes, cultures and indigenous languages specific to the geographic region in question,” together with drawing on names beforehand utilized by tribes.