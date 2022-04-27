California bill would pay farmworkers $1,000 a month to help endure drought, climate crisis

As worsening drought circumstances in California and the West take a heavy financial toll on agriculture, state legislators are contemplating a plan to pay farmworkers $1,000 a month to assist them cowl the price of requirements.

The invoice is supposed to help farmworkers who’ve fewer crops to have a tendency as local weather change limits the window for every rising season and cuts the Golden State’s water supply.

Introduced this month by state Sen. Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger), Senate Bill 1066 would set up the California Farmworkers Drought Resilience Pilot Project. Under the $20-million program, eligible employees would obtain a $1,000 stipend for 3 years. It’s unclear what number of farmworkers would qualify.

California’s agriculture business produced $50 billion in income in 2019, in accordance with the state’s Department of Food and Agriculture. Hurtado’s workplace estimates that over 8,500 agriculture jobs had been misplaced final 12 months because of the drought and that the agriculture business took a $1.2-billion hit.

“We frequently talk about climate change and the impacts of climate change. But one of the things that we don’t talk about is the role that our food system plays in climate change and how it’s been impacted,” Hurtado informed The Times. “Farmworkers are part of our system. They’re just absolutely essential to our food system and our own survival.”

During the workplace shutdowns and stay-at-home orders of the COVID-19 pandemic’s early weeks, farmworkers continued to choose produce for the remainder of the nation.

With their contributions and the local weather disaster in thoughts, Hurtado final summer season joined a gaggle of legislators to ask Gov. Gavin Newsom to prioritize farmworkers in a guaranteed basic income pilot program, however they weren’t included within the $35-million plan that focuses on foster youth who’re pregnant or dad and mom, former foster youth and different low-income Californians.

“Last year, I called for that [aid] knowing that the drought was in place,” Hurtado mentioned. “We failed to protect [farmworkers] in my opinion.”

A house destroyed within the 2020 North Complex fireplace sits above a low Lake Oroville in May 2021. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

California’s drought circumstances present no signs of abating anytime soon, and the hardest-hit areas embrace the Central Valley, the state’s agricultural coronary heart.

More than 95% of California is below extreme or excessive drought, with an estimated 37.2 million folks residing in drought-affected areas, in accordance with the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report.

“With our hots getting hotter and our drys getting drier, and periods of uncertainty in between getting longer, we must find ways to respond effectively and equitably, and recognize the work farmworkers have already put in to keeping us safe and healthy,” Hurtado mentioned in a finances letter requesting $20 million from the state’s common fund for the pilot program.

Farmworkers would want to fulfill necessities to qualify for this system:

Have no less than one member of the family who’s a California resident

Have labored as a farmworker between March 11, 2020, and Jan. 1, 2022

Will be working as a farmworker through the time they apply for this system and all through the length of the pilot challenge

Have obtained advantages below CalFresh, the California Food Assistance Program or would have been eligible “but for the immigration status of one or more members of the household.”

If signed into legislation, this system would go into impact Jan. 1, 2023.

Hernan Hernandez, government director of the nonprofit California Farmworker Foundation, mentioned this system may very well be a stepping stone to extra alternatives to assist farmworkers. His group goals to assist farmworkers transition into different elements of the agriculture business or into different traces of labor, as he sees the necessity to put together the workforce for an inevitable world with shorter seasons and fewer land to reap.

“My hope for this program is to bring awareness to climate change and drought, but also to the need for workforce development,” Hernandez mentioned.

Edward Flores, school director of the UC Merced Community and Labor Center, agreed that drought is considered one of many points going through farmworkers.

“Communities are impacted by drought, not just people who work in the farmworking industry,” Flores mentioned. “And farmworkers as an occupational group are exposed to much more than just drought.”

Farmworkers, who are sometimes Central or South Americans with out authorized immigration standing, additionally face consistent and severe housing and food insecurity, Flores mentioned. His focus is on Assembly Bill 2847, launched by Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella), which might enable undocumented immigrants to be eligible for unemployment advantages.