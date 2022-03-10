California correctional officer accused of killing girlfriend after reporting death as suicide

A California correctional officer was arrested this week by Corcoran police after he claimed his girlfriend had died by suicide, authorities confirmed.

Luis Antonio Pulido-Esparza, 34, was booked into Kings County Jail on Monday morning on suspicion of homicide and baby abuse, jail data present.

Court data present he was arraigned Tuesday and ordered to be held with out bail.

Officers had been known as round 7 a.m. Sunday to a reported suicide within the 1900 block of Evergreen Drive in Corcoran, based on the Corcoran Police Department. The 911 caller was later recognized as Pulido-Esparza, who advised dispatchers his girlfriend had shot herself and wasn’t respiratory.

When officers arrived, they discovered his 32-year-old girlfriend, whose identify wasn’t launched, useless of a gunshot wound to the pinnacle, police mentioned.

“Officers interviewed Pulido-Esparza who stated he and his girlfriend had an argument the night before and he woke up to the sound of gunfire,” police mentioned.

Authorities additionally discovered three youngsters within the residence, police mentioned.

Detectives served a search warrant, gathered “additional items of evidence” and arrested Pulido-Esparza based mostly on the proof in addition to interviews and “information gathered throughout the investigation,” police mentioned.

Pulido-Esparza was working as a state correctional officer on the Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison, Corcoran, police mentioned.

His present employment standing with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation was not out there Wednesday.

He is scheduled to seem for a bail evaluate listening to Friday, based on courtroom data.

Anyone with data is requested to name Corcoran Police Det. Skyler Pfarr at (559) 992-5151.