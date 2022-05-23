California Democratic Party leader steps down amid Angel Stadium probe

A California Democratic social gathering chief linked to a sprawling corruption investigation of the proposed sale of Anaheim Stadium land introduced late Sunday her resignation from state and nationwide social gathering workplaces.

“The controversy over my role is now a hindrance,” state social gathering secretary Melahat Rafiei wrote in a letter to the state and nationwide chairmen of the Democratic Party. “The rush to judgment that is all too prevalent in politics these days has made clear to me that, for now, the best course of action for me and for the party is to resign from my positions.”

Rafiei, who has been accused of making an attempt to bribe public officers in a mushrooming federal corruption probe, can also be leaving her submit as a member of the Democratic National Committee. She didn’t reply Sunday to a request for remark, however acknowledged within the letter that she was a confidential witness within the FBI probe of the proposed $320-million sale of Angel Stadium land.

Federal investigators stated in a court docket submitting that they imagine there was fraud, bribery, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and different corruption within the negotiations between Anaheim and the Angels over the proposed sale.

The metropolis’s mayor, Harry Sidhu, is dealing with mounting calls to resign after he was named by the FBI in an affidavit because the probably perpetrator of quite a few crimes in the course of the negotiations. The affidavit doesn’t accuse Angels’ proprietor Arte Moreno or his Major League Baseball staff of any wrongdoing.

Fellow Democrats had additionally referred to as for Rafiei, a political guide, to resign her social gathering posts.

Rafiei advised the Voice of OC that she was the unnamed confidential witness, dubbed “CW1,” talked about within the FBI affidavits filed in court docket this month.

FBI investigators stated in an affidavit that whereas the CW1 had cooperated with their inquiry for a time, the witness was complicit in corruption and no additional cooperation is predicted.

“I also believe CW1 has omitted material facts to investigators throughout CW1’s cooperation with the FBI, including additional instances where CW1 has offered to pay bribes to elected public officials,” Special Agent Brian Adkins wrote in an affidavit. The doc was hooked up to a felony submitting charging the previous head of the Anaheim Chamber of Commerce with mendacity to a mortgage lender as a part of the scandal.

In her assertion, Rafiei denied that she was concerned in any wrongdoing and stated she voluntarily cooperated with the FBI probe due to her patriotism.

“I have never attempted to improperly influence any elected official, and I am certain the work I undertook to root out corruption was in the best interest of the people of the state and the Democratic Party,” she wrote.

Rusty Hicks, the state social gathering chairman, declined a request for remark however pointed to an announcement he and different social gathering leaders launched praising Rafiei’s service and saying that they might appoint an interim substitute in July.