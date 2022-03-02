California drought continues after state has its driest January and February on record

The months of January and February had been the driest ever recorded in most of California this 12 months, and state water officers are actually sounding the alarm for a 3rd 12 months of extreme drought, shrinking water provides and the rising menace of maximum wildfire.

The California Department of Water Resources introduced Tuesday that statewide snowpack had dwindled to 63% of common for this time of 12 months, following an awfully dry begin to the 12 months.

That sobering evaluation got here in the course of the third snowpack survey of the season at Phillips Station close to South Lake Tahoe. The studying marked a tumble from the preliminary survey on the finish of December — when statewide snowpack measured 160% of average — and from the second survey final month, when it measured 92% of common.

“That is not enough to fill up our reservoirs,” mentioned Sean de Guzman, the DWR’s supervisor of snow surveys. “Without any significant storms on the horizon, it’s safe to say we’ll end this year dry and extend this drought a third year.”

California’s water 12 months runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30. De Guzman mentioned the final two months marked the driest consecutive January and February on report within the Sierra Nevada.

The findings are significantly worrisome as a result of these months are usually the crux of California’s moist season. Traditionally, Sierra snowpack serves as a pure reservoir, offering California with a few third of its water.

Snowpack at Phillips Station was 68% of common for this time of 12 months, with a snow water equal of 16 inches, de Guzman mentioned. But it’s not solely the Sierra that’s feeling the dryness.

During a State Water Resources Control Board assembly Tuesday, Deputy Director Erik Ekdahl in contrast January and February’s precipitation within the Central Valley to that of different critically dry years in California historical past. Even within the drought years of 1976-77, the Central Valley gained about 15 inches of precipitation throughout these months, he mentioned. In 2013, that quantity was 7.5 inches. This 12 months, it’s 2.4 inches.

“It is the driest January-February time frame by far in California’s more than 100 years of records, almost by an order of four,” Ekdahl mentioned. “We’re starting in a pretty bad spot.”

In truth, almost each a part of the state has seen below-average precipitation this 12 months, with many areas seeing virtually no moisture in any respect.

The California Department of Water Resources introduced Tuesday that statewide snowpack had dwindled to 63% of common for this time of 12 months. (Kenneth James/Associated Press)

National Weather Service meteorologist Drew Peterson mentioned San Francisco recorded its driest January and February ever, with a scant 0.65 inches of precipitation over the past two months. The Eight-Station Northern Sierra Index, a set of climate stations in Northern California, picked up 1.74 inches, additionally its driest January-February stretch.

“For many locations, it’s the driest since records began,” Peterson mentioned.

What’s extra, the Sacramento space on Tuesday was poised to break its record for the longest stretch of dry climate in the course of the moist season — 53 consecutive days with out rain, officers mentioned.

The Los Angeles space fared barely higher, with a quarter-inch in January and February. But that was nonetheless solely 4% of regular, and the fourth driest begin to the 12 months since data started in 1877.

“It’s way below normal,” mentioned David Sweet, a meteorologist with the climate service in Oxnard. “February is typically our wettest month of the year, and we got 0.06 inches — it’s pathetic.”

The bone-dry months observe the driest 22-year period to grip the American Southwest in 1,200 years — a megadrought that researchers say has been tremendously intensified by local weather change and the discharge of greenhouse gasses.

Many have warned that the hazards are solely more likely to worsen, with a landmark United Nations climate report this week outlining a way forward for extra intense drought, wildfire and warmth waves — amongst different penalties — until nations take pressing motion.

The present dry spell has already hit the state’s reservoirs onerous. Lake Shasta, California’s largest reservoir, is now at 37% of its common capability for this time of 12 months, in keeping with state information. The second-largest reservoir, Oroville, was at 47%.

The numbers might probably have an effect on water provides within the state. Water suppliers in Southern California have already been instructed to count on simply 15% of their full allocations this 12 months from the State Water Project, and the federal authorities has put the Central Valley on alert that it could receive minimal-to-no water from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

“With only one month left in California’s wet season and no major storms in the forecast, Californians should plan for a third year of drought conditions,” DWR Director Karla Nemeth mentioned in an announcement. “A significantly below-average snowpack combined with already low reservoir levels make it critical that all Californians step up and conserve water every day to help the state meet the challenges of severe drought.”

The dryness additionally spells hassle for California wildfires. Already this 12 months, dry vegetation and robust winds have contributed to a handful of unseasonably early conflagrations.

Peterson, the meteorologist, mentioned the parched begin to the 12 months has solely dried vegetation additional.

“All we’ve done with this very wet start and then dry end to the water year is provide more fuel for that fire,” he mentioned.

A fourth snowpack survey shall be performed March 30.

“We are well below normal conditions,” de Guzman mentioned. “Barring any unforseen ‘miracle March,’ which we don’t actually see coming, we’ll end this year below average.”

While some components of the state, together with Los Angeles, are slated to see some rain later this week, the newest monthly precipitation outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration affords no promise of measurable moisture in California within the weeks forward.