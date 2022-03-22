California grocery workers vote on strike authorization

Thousands of southern and central California grocery employees have began voting on whether or not to authorize their union to name a strike in opposition to a number of main grocery store chains

LOS ANGELES — Thousands of southern and central California grocery employees began voting Monday on whether or not to authorize their union to name a strike in opposition to a number of main grocery store chains.

About 47,000 employees at a whole lot of Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions shops are eligible to vote this week. Results are anticipated to be launched on March 27.

The potential strike would contain grocery clerks, meat cutters, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians represented by seven locals of the United Food and Commercial Workers.

Negotiations with Ralphs, owned by Kroger, and Albertsons, proprietor of Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions shops, ended with out settlement earlier than the most recent three-year contracts expired March 6.

The union stated the subsequent day that the businesses’ wage proposal amounted to a 60-cent enhance that was “shockingly low” and effectively beneath employees’ cost-of-living wants. Employees have been asking for a $5-an-hour increase, amongst different proposals.

“Both companies have refused to agree to expand safety committees in the stores, and have yet to negotiate meaningful health and welfare benefits,” a United Food and Commercial Workers assertion stated.

The union stated that throughout the remaining day of negotiations it emphasised the important function grocery employees performed throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The union stated bargaining committee member Erlene Molina, a Ralphs worker, instructed firm negotiators: “We saw how people were acting like the world was ending, but we could not stay home. We knew that we had an obligation to our community, so we showed up every day.”

The Los Angeles Times reported that a Ralphs statement said the vote creates “unnecessary concern for our associates and communities, at a time when we should be coming together in good faith bargaining to find solutions and compromise. At Ralphs, we remain focused on settling a deal with the UFCW.”

Albertsons Companies stated in an announcement that the objective of the negotiation is “to provide our employees with a competitive total compensation package of wages, health, welfare and pension benefits.”

“We are committed to working collaboratively to ensure that we reach an agreement that is fair to our employees, good for our customers, and allows Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions to remain competitive in the Southern California market,” the assertion stated.

The union has not but reached agreements with different grocery store chains, together with Gelson’s, Stater Brothers & Super A.

Employees of Ralphs, Vons, Pavilions and Albertsons in 2019 voted to authorize a strike, however contracts finally have been reached with out a walkout.

A 2003-04 strike and lockout put practically 70,000 Southern California grocery employees on picket traces for greater than 4 months.