California grocery workers vote to authorize strike

LOS ANGELES — Thousands of central and Southern California grocery employees have voted to authorize their union to name a strike in opposition to a number of main grocery store chains as contract negotiations are set to renew this week.

About 47,000 employees at lots of of Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions voted beginning final week and the outcomes have been introduced Sunday.

The attainable walkout would contain grocery clerks, meat cutters, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians represented by seven locals of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union.

No strike was instantly set. The union mentioned talks would resume Wednesday and if bargaining breaks down once more, it could resolve what steps to take subsequent.

Negotiations with Ralphs, owned by Kroger, and Albertsons, proprietor of Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions shops, ended with out settlement earlier than the most recent three-year contracts expired March 6.

The union mentioned the following day that the businesses’ wage proposal amounted to a 60-cent improve that was “shockingly low” and effectively beneath employees’ cost-of-living wants. Employees have been asking for a $5-an-hour increase, amongst different proposals.

“Both companies have refused to agree to expand safety committees in the stores, and have yet to negotiate meaningful health and welfare benefits,” a United Food and Commercial Workers assertion mentioned.

The union mentioned that in the course of the last day of negotiations it emphasised the important position grocery employees performed in the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

The union mentioned bargaining committee member Erlene Molina, a Ralphs worker, instructed firm negotiators: “We saw how people were acting like the world was ending, but we could not stay home. We knew that we had an obligation to our community, so we showed up every day.”

The grocery chains did not instantly remark Sunday on the strike authorization.

The Los Angeles Times reported {that a} Ralphs assertion final Monday mentioned the vote creates “unnecessary concern for our associates and communities, at a time when we should be coming together in good faith bargaining to find solutions and compromise. At Ralphs, we remain focused on settling a deal with the UFCW.”

Albertsons Companies mentioned in an announcement final week that the aim of the negotiation is “to provide our employees with a competitive total compensation package of wages, health, welfare and pension benefits.”

“We are committed to working collaboratively to ensure that we reach an agreement that is fair to our employees, good for our customers, and allows Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions to remain competitive in the Southern California market,” the assertion mentioned.

The union has not but reached agreements with different grocery store chains, together with Gelson’s, Stater Bros. Markets and Super A.

Employees of Ralphs, Vons, Pavilions and Albertsons in 2019 voted to authorize a strike, however contracts finally have been reached with out a walkout.

A 2003-04 strike and lockout put practically 70,000 Southern California grocery employees on picket strains for greater than 4 months.