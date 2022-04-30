California high school baseball player killed, another wounded in shooting

A highschool baseball participant was killed and his cousin injured in a Thursday taking pictures outdoors Los Angeles, based on police and native reviews.

Roberto Izelo, 18, and his 19-year-old relative had been sitting in a automobile with one other particular person in a Santa Ana alley round 7:30 p.m. when a suspect approached the car on foot and opened fireplace, based on police and native reviews.

Izelo died after being shot within the chest and his unidentified cousin was in secure situation after struggling the identical damage, Santa Ana Police stated in a statement.

Both teenagers performed for Santa Ana’s Century High School baseball workforce, according to KABC-TV.

“Whether or not he (suspect) had a vehicle nearby, we’re still trying to figure that out,” Santa Ana Police Sgt. Maria Lopez reportedly stated.

The assault occurred after a baseball sport in an space with a historical past of legal exercise and police had been investigating if it was gang-related, the station stated.

“The circumstances or motive surrounding the shooting are currently being investigated,” police stated, including that detectives had been investigating the likelihood that the taking pictures was gang-related.

“The SAUSD community is deeply saddened by the death of a student at Century High School,” the Santa Ana Unified School District stated in a statement posted on Facebook.

“We offer our most sincere condolences to the student’s family,” it learn. “Crisis counselors have additionally been despatched to assist any college students and workers on the college coping with this loss.

“Our thoughts are with the Century High School community, and we ask that you kindly respect the privacy of the family and school.”