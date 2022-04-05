California Judge Rules Corporate Diversity Quota Law Unconstitutional

A California regulation mandating companies set racial, ethnic, and gender identity-based range quotas was dominated unconstitutional by a Los Angeles decide.

The regulation, which requires California-based company boards have members from an “underrepresented community,” was signed by leftist Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) final yr. It additionally required compliance with no less than one member from such a group by December 31, 2021. By December 31, 2022, company boards had been required to fill a minimal proportion of the seats on the board with “underrepresented community” members based mostly on the scale of the board.

Conservative authorized watchdog Judicial Watch sought a everlasting injunction on the measure citing the Golden State’s equal safety clause, which was granted with no clarification from the decide.

California attorneys argued the regulation didn’t “discriminate against, or grant preferential treatment to, any individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in the operation of public employment, public education, or public contracting” in a court docket submitting.

The injunction “declared unconstitutional one of the most blatant and significant attacks in the modern era on constitutional prohibitions against discrimination,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton stated, in accordance with Fox News.

California launched a “Diversity on Boards” report in March noting 300 of 700 companies had complied, however over half didn’t file a disclosure assertion.

