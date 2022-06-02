California Releases 500-page Interim Report Backing Reparations, Separate Black Schools

The State of California, which entered the Union in 1850 as a free state, has issued a 492-page interim report recommending the state pay reparations for slavery and for different acts of racial injustice, nationally and regionally, over the past two centuries.

The report, issued by the California’s Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans, is the result of deliberations that have been launched final June when Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed AB 3121 into legislation.

The nine-member panel, which is predominantly black, deadlocked for months over the query of who ought to profit from proposed reparations — whether or not all folks of colour, or solely those that may show that they have been instantly descended from slaves.

Ultimately, the panel determined to focus extra narrowly, however the legislative suggestions of the interim report embrace broad measures that will apply to all “Black Californians,” similar to a proposal to “[e]stimate the value of Black-owned businesses and property in California stolen or destroyed through acts of racial terror, distribute this amount back to Black Californians, and make housing grants, zero-interest business and housing loans and grants available to Black Californians.”

The interim report additionally proposes making a separate system of publicly-funded black colleges, described as “African American/American Freedmen owned and controlled K-12 schools, colleges and universities, trade and professional schools.”

(It is just not clear how this may be carried out, because the state’s structure prohibits discrimination by the state on the premise of race.)

The government abstract says that “a detailed program of reparations for African Americans” can be developed previous to the discharge of the ultimate report, and urges the state to advocate that “the federal government create a Reparations Commission for African Americans/American Freedmen through statute or executive action.”

The report makes various sweeping and controversial claims, similar to: “Despite California entering the Union in 1850 as a free state, its early state government supported slavery.”

It additionally claims that: “American government at all levels, including in California, has historically criminalized African Americans for the purposes of social control, and to maintain an economy based on exploited Black labor.”

The closing report of California’s reparations panel can be launched by July 1, 2023.

