California urban water use rose 19% in March despite worsening drought

Despite official calls to extend conservation amid worsening drought, city water use throughout California elevated by almost 19% in March, in line with figures launched Tuesday.

When in comparison with March 2020 — the yr the present drought started — common water use in cities and cities throughout the state elevated 18.9%, in line with the California State Water Resources Control Board.

The improve was even higher within the South Coast Hydrologic Region, which is house to greater than half the state’s inhabitants. In this area, which incorporates Los Angeles, city water use elevated 26.9%.

Department officers mentioned the steep improve was due partly to March 2020 being wetter than common when in comparison with March of this yr. The first three months of this yr marked the driest begin to the calendar yr in California historical past.

Also, March 2020 was 1.3 levels cooler than common, whereas March 2022 was 3.6 levels hotter than common.

“It’s almost like apples and oranges because we did have quite a bit more precipitation in that March versus the one that we experienced here,” mentioned board member Sean Maguire.

