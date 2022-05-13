California’s coastal fire has destroyed at least 20 homes

toggle caption Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

At least 20 homes have been destroyed after a hearth, dubbed the Coastal Fire, erupted in Orange County, Calif., in accordance with Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy. The reason for the hearth, which stretched about 200 acres as of Thursday morning, stays under investigation.

Orange County Fire Authority public data officer Capt. Greg Barta stated about 550 firefighters have been battling the hearth.

“Crews worked diligently and very hard throughout the night and made great progress,” Barta stated in a video on social media Thursday morning. “We expect that to continue today.”

One firefighter was injured whereas combatting the blaze and was taken to a hospital, stated assistant chief of area operations for Orange County Fire Authority TJ McGovern.

The hearth started simply earlier than 3 p.m. Wednesday between the cities of Laguna Beach and Laguna Niguel. When firefighters first reached the scene, they estimated the blaze was about half an acre to at least one acre in dimension, McGovern stated.

McGovern stated containment numbers weren’t but accessible.

About 900 houses have been below evacuation orders, stated Capt. Virgil Asuncion of Orange County’s sheriff division. The American Red Cross Southern California Region said it assisted 19 folks affected by the hearth Wednesday.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, this yr there have been greater than 1,500 hearth incidents in California and estimates more than 6,700 acres have been burned. Meanwhile in New Mexico, firefighters are combating a blaze that exceeds 200,000 acres.