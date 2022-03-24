Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3: Radical Raid Announced – All You Need to Know

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3: Radical Raid has simply been introduced and the brand new season will characteristic an ’80s theme. Call of Duty: Mobile may also get a brand new map, two themed occasions, an esports world championship, new operators, a brand new weapon, and different new content material. The new season for the multiplayer cell battle royale will go reside subsequent week. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3: Radical Raid may also get many enhancements together with new seasonal challenges, fortunate attracts, bundles, and extra. Earlier this week, Activision introduced Snoop Dogg as an operator within the sport.

The new season for Call of Duty: Mobile was announced by way of a weblog put up. Call of Duty: Mobile’s Season 3: Radical Raid will go reside for gamers on Android and iOS on April 1 at 5:30am IST.

Another new addition to Call of Duty: Mobile is the Miami Strike map. It is a extra compact model of the Miami map. Miami Strike first debuted in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Players will compete with one another throughout the day and the map is stuffed with collector vehicles, constructing, and again alleys that guarantee an intense battle, as per Activision.

Earlier this week, Activision announced that Snoop Dogg will probably be featured as a playable character. The rapper and his flashy equipment will probably be accessible to gamers by way of a fortunate draw.

Furthermore, Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3: Radical Raid additionally has two new themed occasions — A Soldier’s Choice and Easter Battle Royale. The former is a 14-day occasion the place gamers get to work together with Raul Menendez every day to spice up their XP era by way of their selections. Players also can earn weapons and character skins. Easter Battle Royale would require gamers to search out and acquire Easter Bunny’s eggs which may be was rewards within the merchandising machines on the map.

Call of Duty: Mobile can also be getting an esports match, dubbed World Championship 2022, the place gamers can win a prize pool of over $2 million (roughly Rs. 15.27 crore). Stage 1 and Ranked Series 1 for the World Championship will start on March 31. Further particulars relating to the World Championship 2022 and its registration may be discovered here. The championship could have its finals in December.

Additionally, gamers may also get 50 new tiers of Battle Pass rewards, new operators resembling Gunzo and Park, MAC-10 SMG weapon, new operator talent: reactor core, weapon blueprints, calling playing cards, charms, COD Points (CP), amongst others, all through the season. Call of Duty: Mobile may also be getting new seasonal challenges, fortunate attracts, bundles, and extra. Some of those new gadgets will probably be accessible beginning April 1, whereas the remaining will probably be launched all through Season 3: Radical Raid.