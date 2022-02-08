Call of Duty: Warzone, Vanguard Season Two to Land on February 14: All Details

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s and Call of Duty: Warzone’s Season Two will debut on February 14, Activision introduced on Tuesday. The upcoming season is about to characteristic armoured automobiles in addition to new options akin to Nebula V ammo and bombs, redeploy balloons, and extra. Gamers may even have the ability to discover new factors of curiosity such because the Chemical Factory and underground Chemical Weapon Research Labs whereas defeating Axis troopers for rewards. Call of Duty: Vanguard may even add new maps and highly effective new Wonder Weapons to the favored shooter.

According to Activision, season two of Call of Duty: Vanguard (Review) and Call of Duty: Warzone will likely be accessible on February 14. Gamers will have the ability to obtain Call of Duty: Vanguard on February 10 at 9am PT/ 10:30pm IST, whereas Call of Duty: Warzone will likely be accessible for obtain on February 14 at 9am PT/ 10:30pm IST. The video games may even grant double XP to gamers as soon as the updates are stay, in response to the writer.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 2 — What’s new

Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 2 is about to characteristic two new multiplayer maps — Casablanca, set within the streets of Morocco, and Gondola, a three-lane-style map above a big gulch and hearth watchtower. The replace may even carry the brand new Ranked Play mode that can launch in beta subsequent week, with league-approved guidelines, seen Skill Ratings, and new rewards. The writer will reveal extra details about Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Ranked Play mode on February 11.

Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Vanguard may even add a brand new Ball Turret Gunner perk that may be activated after reaching a 12-kill streak, together with an Armory perk and Mechanic perk, whereas introducing a brand new throwable Sticky Bomb. The recreation may even characteristic new ballistic weapons and a few melee instruments and energy-based Wonder Weapons just like the Ray Gun and Decimator Shield. The replace will characteristic amoured warfare machines together with bikes, squad transport automobiles, and tanks which might be set to reach in Season Two of Call of Duty: Vanguard.

The new Casablanca map coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard

Photo Credit: Activision

The recreation may even add a brand new hub map and arenas with Terra Maledicta — a brand new Zombies recreation mode with new areas, allies, and foes, which is coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard. Protagonist Krafft and firm will face off with Von List in Egypt’s Eastern Desert. New arenas will likely be added as a part of the replace and players will struggle to realize a misplaced web page from the tome of rituals, after battling Von List within the Dark Aether. Aided by Vercanna the Last, who seeks revenge on Kortifex, Krafft and his allies will struggle in opposition to the undead whereas battling a brand new foe, Zaballa the Deceiver.

Season Two of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone will characteristic S.O.T.F. Yeti 007, Anna Drake (at launch), Thomas Bolt (in season) and Gustavo Dos Santos (in season) as a part of the Battle Pass. Gamers may even acquire entry to the KG M40: Assault Rifle (at launch) Whitley: LMG (at launch), Armaguerra 43: SMG and a brand new Ice Axe (in season) in response to Activision.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 — What’s new

Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Warzone will characteristic Nebula V ammo and bombs, which could be discovered across the battle royale map, Caldera. Operators downed with Nebula V ammo will emit a toxic gasoline cloud, and those that attempt to revive them will expertise coughing, blurred imaginative and prescient, and slight harm over time. Nebula V bombs are uncommon, final for 2 minutes, and could be present in briefcases which have to be activated to detonate after a countdown. Operators inside the bomb’s radius will expertise harm if they don’t have a gasoline masks or not close to the brand new Portable Decontamination Station.

As a part of the Season Two replace, Armoured Transport Trucks will assault players of their neighborhood with turrets, mines, and aerial assist. However, destroying these automobiles will yield vital objects, together with (in uncommon instances) an intact Nebula V Bomb, in response to the writer. Gamers may even have the ability to discover these weapons within the Chemical Factory and Underground Chemical Weapons Research Labs which might be guarded by Axis troopers in Caldera.

Meanwhile, operators may also make the most of Bomber Planes, the second aerial automobile to be added the sport, in addition to Redeploy Balloons which lets gamers take to the skies to reposition themselves hundreds of metres away, by utilizing a zipline to the balloon and deploying their parachute. These balloons could be destroyed and reinflated by players.

Finally, Call of Duty: Warzone may even characteristic two new restricted time recreation modes — Caldera Clash which is an evolution of Clash on Verdansk ‘84 and Warzone Rumble, and Rebirth Iron Trials. Caldera Clash will permit players to select weapons from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to Vanguard and earn some extent for every kill for his or her group. The group which achieves the goal factors or has the very best factors when the time runs out will win the spherical. Rebirth Island Trials will characteristic battle royale-style gameplay and have weapons from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, geared toward hardcore gamers of the Call of Duty neighborhood, in response to Activision.