Callers Tell Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Exactly How They Feel About Her

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) sat for a call-in present on a neighborhood cable entry station this week and it bought awkward in a rush when some callers didn’t maintain again.

One particular person described her as an “embarrassment to the state of Georgia.”

This content material is just not obtainable because of your privateness preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Another ripped her and others like her who for not accepting the outcomes of the 2020 election. Greene simply smirked and squirmed:

This content material is just not obtainable because of your privateness preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Greene was stripped of her committee assignments final yr over her violent rhetoric in addition to her embrace of racist and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. But that hasn’t stopped her. Since then she has prompt a “national divorce,” indicated the Second Amendment could be a defense in opposition to Democrats and used racial slurs.

Despite that, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) mentioned Greene would get her committee assignments back if Republicans retake the House on this yr’s midterm elections. He has additionally vowed to kick several Democrats out of their committees in retaliation.

This article initially appeared on HuffPost and has been up to date.