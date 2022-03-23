Calls for Qld to mandate booster shot as COVID cases climb

Health authorities are actually contemplating recommending a fourth dose of vaccine to sure teams, together with immunocompromised folks. Loading Asked concerning the subject on Wednesday, Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath admitted authorities had been involved concerning the low take-up of boosters. “Right now, it is recommended that people should be having three shots,” she mentioned. “We know the difference between that second vaccination and a booster. “We’ve seen the difference in our hospitalisations and our aged care deaths as well, and we know that it can save lives, so I can’t emphasise enough that people should be getting their boosters.”

Ms D’Ath on Wednesday mentioned authorities had been maintaining a detailed eye on the rising case numbers, however she was glad the variety of hospitalisations and intensive care sufferers had remained comparatively low. Loading She mentioned she was involved that greater than 1600 well being workers had been taken out of motion after both contracting COVID-19 or being a detailed contact of a case, which affected the well being system’s means to cope with all sufferers. The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee on Wednesday suggested that it will proceed to advocate a seven-day isolation interval for COVID-19 instances and shut contacts. Dr Griffin mentioned he believed the measure was a great one and was wanted as Queensland headed into the cooler a part of the yr.