Calls for Qld to mandate booster shot as COVID cases climb
Health authorities are actually contemplating recommending a fourth dose of vaccine to sure teams, together with immunocompromised folks.
Asked concerning the subject on Wednesday, Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath admitted authorities had been involved concerning the low take-up of boosters.
“Right now, it is recommended that people should be having three shots,” she mentioned. “We know the difference between that second vaccination and a booster.
“We’ve seen the difference in our hospitalisations and our aged care deaths as well, and we know that it can save lives, so I can’t emphasise enough that people should be getting their boosters.”
Ms D’Ath on Wednesday mentioned authorities had been maintaining a detailed eye on the rising case numbers, however she was glad the variety of hospitalisations and intensive care sufferers had remained comparatively low.
She mentioned she was involved that greater than 1600 well being workers had been taken out of motion after both contracting COVID-19 or being a detailed contact of a case, which affected the well being system’s means to cope with all sufferers.
The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee on Wednesday suggested that it will proceed to advocate a seven-day isolation interval for COVID-19 instances and shut contacts.
Dr Griffin mentioned he believed the measure was a great one and was wanted as Queensland headed into the cooler a part of the yr.
“The extra numbers we have been seeing are not due to the cooling weather yet – they are almost certainly due to factors including the spread of the virus in schools, the easing of mask restrictions, and the emergence of BA.2,” Dr Griffin mentioned.
He mentioned the present constructive take a look at charge of 89 per cent steered most individuals had been solely getting examined in the event that they positively thought they’d COVID, whereas these with milder signs weren’t. As a end result, he mentioned the precise case numbers had been more likely to be even greater than reported.
“When the [positive] rate gets above even 5 to 10 per cent, it means there’s likely to be a lot of people out there who aren’t getting tested,” he mentioned.
“With the removal of mask wearing in many cases, our reliance on the other strategies – vaccination, testing and isolating positive cases – becomes even more important.”