Calls for reform within Congress after poll debacle

New Delhi: Congress’s lack of energy in Punjab and failure in making a lot influence in 4 different states, the place elections have been held in February and March, have led to requires reform inside the social gathering.

Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor underlined the necessity for reform within the social gathering’s organisational management to reignite Congress’s concepts, constructive angle and to encourage the folks. “One thing is clear- Change is unavoidable if we need to succeed,” Tharoor tweeted.

Jasbir Singh Gill, one other lawmaker, requested the social gathering to evaluation the allotment of tickets and repair duty. “Make accountable the leaders who got tickets for their protégé for cash or kind ignoring the merit and winnability of genuine, hard-working, loyal and honest Congressmen,” Gill tweeted. “Harish Chowdhary & Ajay Maken have to give a lot of explanation for the rout of Congress in Punjab. 3 months before Punjab was sure of winning but after the entry of these two in Punjab for ticket distribution, they ruined the party in the state. They pocketed notes, Opposition pocketed votes.”

Congress chief Randeep Surjewala known as on all social gathering leaders to significantly introspect and see if the struggle over positions and distinction of opinion was so sturdy that “it is cutting the tree [Congress] itself.”

Former Union minister Ashwani Kumar, who left Congress earlier than the polls, known as the election outcomes transformative. “One thing is clear. The Gandhi leadership no longer delivers for the Congress. They are no longer a cementing force.”

A bunch of Congress leaders, who wrote to Sonia Gandhi in 2020 demanding organisational reforms, was anticipated to fulfill to debate the election outcomes.