Calm, clear leadership of President Ilham Aliyev moving region towards peace, better future – US experts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. On April 6,

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia

Nikol Pashinyan held a gathering in Brussels, hosted by President of

the European Council Charles Michel.

The assembly was held for a continuation of their discussions on

the state of affairs within the South Caucasus area and the event of

EU relations with each international locations. The leaders assessed the

developments since their final assembly in Brussels in December 2021

and their videoconference, along with French President Macron,

in February 2022.

During the assembly, it was agreed to instruct the international

ministers of their respective international locations to work on the preparation

of a future peace treaty, which might deal with all essential

points.

At the identical time, it was additionally agreed to convene a Joint Border

Commission by the tip of April. The mandate of the Joint Border

Commission will probably be to: delimit the bilateral border between Armenia

and Azerbaijan, and guarantee a secure safety state of affairs alongside, and

within the neighborhood of, the borderline.

Richard Hoagland, the previous co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group

from the US, famous that clear management from President Ilham

Aliyev is shifting the area in the direction of peace and a greater future.

“Undoing a long time of battle is not any straightforward matter – sturdy emotions

proceed to simmer on each side. However, calm and clear

management from each President Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan

is setting the tone for the 2 nations to comply with towards a safer

and, finally, extra affluent future. Both sides have an extended and

troublesome highway forward,” he mentioned.

In flip, Former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta advised

Trend that the assembly of the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders is

an necessary and hopeful step, particularly coming so quickly after

their final assembly with European Council President Michel December

14. This uptick in western European efforts to assist Azerbaijanis

and Armenians transfer in the direction of peace is sort of encouraging.

“In phrases of what was introduced popping out of the assembly – the

leaders taking inventory of developments since their December assembly

and likewise their February assembly with President Macron, their

dialogue of the current tensions and unlucky incidents, the

must abide by the provisions of the November 2020 ceasefire

settlement, the significance of each side working to resolve

humanitarian points, work on de-mining, instructing the Foreign

Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan to work on getting ready a peace

treaty, and convening a Joint Border Commission by the tip of April

— all of those are necessary, wanted, optimistic steps,” Cekuta

famous.

Again, he mentioned, overcoming the greater than three a long time of

battle between Armenia and Azerbaijan shouldn’t be going to be

straightforward.

“It goes to take time, willpower, perseverance, and arduous

work to construct the understanding and the extent of belief essential

for peace. But it’s good, excellent to see President Aliyev and

Prime Minister Pashinyan endeavor this troublesome work,” Cekuta

added.

However, he mentioned, it is usually necessary for everybody to acknowledge

this course of is probably going going to take time, that there’ll in all probability

be what seem to be setbacks and disappointments.

“This is the character of any negotiations. Again, it is a

welcome and I’d say overdue improvement. At the tip of the day,

no outdoors social gathering can impose a peace; an efficient, lasting peace

settlement must be developed and entered into power by

Azerbaijan and Armenia,” he famous.

Cekuta identified that outdoors actors will help transfer that

course of ahead and assist develop the boldness and situations

important for progress in the direction of a peace settlement.