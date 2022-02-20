Calm prevails at Poland-Ukraine border despite growing fears over Russia

As tensions soar in Ukraine’s east and Western leaders subject dire warnings {that a} wider warfare may very well be coming, calm persists alongside Ukraine’s western border with European Union nation Poland.

A sports activities heart painted with the Olympic rings in a small Polish neighborhood instantly on the border stands prepared to accommodate Ukrainian refugees. For now, the middle in Medyka is empty. At the close by border crossing, there isn’t a signal of Ukrainians fleeing.

Many Ukrainians do exactly the other: cross the border again into Ukraine after working or purchasing in Poland, some defiantly vowing to defend their nation in case of a bigger Russian invasion.

“Russia expected everyone to panic and flee to Europe, to just buy buckwheat and pasta, food, but we all bought machine guns and weapons and cartridges,” Volodymyr Halyk, 29, stated. “No one is afraid, no one will abandon their homes, no one will flee.”

Halyk and a good friend, Volodymyr Yermakov, described themselves as veterans of the warfare in opposition to Russia-backed separatists that started in japanese Ukraine in 2014. Yermakov, 34, stated he was ready to take up arms once more ought to Russian President Vladimir Putin launch an invasion.

“Putin is an aggressor and does not allow anyone to live a normal life,” he stated. “They want to take our territory, and that’s the truth.”

Russia has denied plans to invade Ukraine, however Western officers have stated that with an estimated 150,000 troops and gear surrounding the nation on three sides, an assault may occur at any time.

People in Poland, which was managed by Moscow through the Cold War, are following the information of Russia’s army buildup with concern. The Polish authorities final yr turned embroiled in a migration dispute with one other japanese neighbor, Russian ally Belarus.

Poland and the European Union accused Belarus of helping folks from the Middle East to cross the border into Poland. The Polish authorities known as the migration a part of an effort of hybrid warfare geared toward destabilizing central Europe and the EU extra extensively.

Mariusz Gumienny, the city council chairman in Medyka, stated the 1000’s of extra US troops who arrived within the space are serving to to take care of a way of safety.

“It calms the mood,” he stated.

The US deployed almost 5,000 extra troops to Poland in latest weeks. They come along with 4,000 rotational troops the US started sending after Russian actions in opposition to Ukraine in 2014. The job of the American troopers is to reassure NATO ally Poland and to be in place to assist evacuate US residents or Ukrainians ought to that be vital.

Local residents stand prepared to assist Ukrainians if the tensions with Russia escalate right into a broader battle, based on Gumienny.

But he says folks additionally fear that a lot of arrivals may overwhelm the city or {that a} extended warfare in Ukraine would possibly trigger wider instability.

“There is no panic. You can’t see inhabitants trying to protect themselves in any way. But one thing is still in my mind: what will happen if a wave of refugees from Ukraine starts? This is what (townspeople) fear most,” Gumienny instructed The Associated Press on Saturday.

Poland is among the easternmost members of NATO and the EU. Many Poles assume membership in these organizations gives a great deal of safety from Russia as Putin seeks to reassert Russia’s authority in a area that he believes ought to return to Moscow’s sphere of affect.

Warsaw has lengthy sought to assist democratic reforms and larger integration with the West in Ukraine, in an effort to make sure having a buffer zone between Poland and Russia.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated this week {that a} “free and sovereign Ukraine” was a matter of nationwide curiosity for Poland. In addition to readying a plan to assist any Ukrainians who would possibly flee, Poland can be sending defensive weapons to the nation that borders its central- and southeast.

At a global safety convention in Munich, Germany, Morawiecki stated Saturday that Poland plans to ship extra weapons to Ukraine. He stated he thinks that Western international locations have lengthy ignored Russia’s makes an attempt to revive its sway within the area however are lastly changing into conscious of the danger to all of Europe.

Halyk, the Ukrainian who stated he purchased weapons in Poland on Saturday, had his personal warning for Europe earlier than he drove dwelling on Saturday.

“Remember, when the last Ukrainian soldier dies, it will be your turn,” he stated. “That is why we must unite, because we have a common goal, you can even say a common enemy, who will always want more, who is bloodthirsty, who will not allow anyone to live in peace.”

