Cam Davis in contention on PGA Tour

Australia’s Cam Davis has given himself a shot at a second PGA Tour title however he’ll need to get previous dominant world No.1 Scottie Scheffler to assert it.

Davis shot a one-under 69 on Saturday, ending the third spherical of the Charles Schwab Challenge tied fifth and 4 photographs behind Masters champion Scheffler (68) at Colonial Country Club in Forth Worth, Texas.

Overnight co-leader Scheffler reached 11-under 1999 and leads by two from fellow Americans Brendon Todd (65) and Scott Stallings (70) with Harold Varner (68) a shot additional again.

A winner on the Rocket Mortgage Classic in April final yr, 27-year-old Davis is tied with John Huh (68), Chris Kirk (70) and Patrick Reed (71).

Scheffler is looking for to develop into simply the third participant in PGA Tour historical past to document his first 5 wins in the identical season.

He had a quiet spherical going out earlier than carding three birdies and a bogey on the again 9. He nailed a 30-foot birdie putt on the 18th to cap his spherical

“I was glad it was going toward the cup,” Scheffler stated of the putt. “I hit it a little bit too firm. I struggled a little bit with the speed of the greens today. It’s tough when the wind gets blowing that hard.

“It was actually robust on the market,” Scheffler added. “The winds have been up actually excessive. The greens have been really fairly agency, and so it was difficult. The birdies weren’t coming straightforward to anyone on the market late within the day.”

Matt Jones was the next-best Australian, tied twenty fourth at three below after a 71 whereas Lucas Herbert (70) was at one over.