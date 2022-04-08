Cam Smith makes fine start at the Masters

Cameron Smith has made gentle of a double-bogey opening to his Masters problem, powering again to set the tempo down the house stretch of his first spherical.

The Australian, proper up there among the many favourites for the inexperienced jacket following his Players Championship triumph, confirmed precisely why on Thursday as he birdied 4 of 5 holes going into the flip at Augusta.

When he birdied the treacherous twelfth as nicely over the water on Amen Corner, sinking an 11-footer, the Queenslander discovered himself joint-leader of the match on three underneath par alongside Korea’s Sungjae Im.

It was significantly spectacular contemplating the calamity that befell the 28-year-old Smith on the first gap.

He discovered the bunker with an errant tee shot, needed to blast out of the sand on to the green after which overcooked his strategy which sailed over the again of the inexperienced.

Smith chipped up impressively however there was a giant sigh from the galleries when the most effective putter within the sport noticed his seven-footer lipped out.

Further hassle got here on the par-five second when he discovered sand once more off the tee and ended up requiring a nine-footer to avoid wasting par.

Sinking that putt felt crucial and Smith acquired again on observe with a bit of magic on the fifth.

After lacking the dance flooring, his delicate chip from greenside rolled in for a 21ft birdie that actually fired him.

At the following, he practically holed his tee shot, leaving it simply inches away for a tap-in birdie and two extra arrowed approaches on the eighth, to 8ft, and the ninth, to 5ft, left him as joint-leader amongst a gaggle of gamers on two underneath.

Among the early Australian starters, the 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott additionally made a strong begin, reaching the flip at stage par with one birdie and one bogey.

Min Woo Lee, the primary Aussie on the course on his Masters debut, had a uncommon outdated roller-coaster journey, with 5 birdies being offset by a double bogey and 4 bogeys in his one-over 73.