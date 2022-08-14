Cam Smith world No.1 bid hit by penalty

Cameron Smith’s bid to win the FedEx St Jude Championship and turn into world No.1 have hit a serious setback even earlier than he teed off within the last spherical.

Queenslander Smith had carded a 3rd spherical of 67 at TPC Southwind on Saturday to lie simply two photographs behind chief JJ Spaun.

Yet he was handed a two-shot penalty on Sunday for taking part in from the fallacious place on the fourth gap in spherical three.

It wasn’t instantly clear how the drop infringement had been found however footage posted on social media confirmed that Smith’s ball was on the pink line, marking the penalty space on the par three, after he had taken a drop.

A press release from the PGA Tour learn: “Prior to the start of the final round of the FedEx St Jude Championship, Cameron Smith was assessed a two-stroke penalty for a breach of rule 14.7 (playing ball from the wrong place) on hole number four during the third round as he was operating under rule 17.1 (when ball is in penalty area).

“Smith’s rating has been adjusted and he’ll start the ultimate spherical at 201 (-9). Final-round pairings is not going to be adjusted.”

Smith, who won the Players Championship in March and his first major title in the 150th Open at St Andrews, will replace Scottie Scheffler at the top of the world rankings if he can overturn a four-shot deficit to win in Memphis.

The Australian has been the main focus of big curiosity all week over reviews – which he is chosen to keep away from speaking about – linking him as the most recent participant to affix Saudi-funded LIV Golf after the FedEx Cup playoffs.