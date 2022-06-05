Cambridge kids make Platinum Jubilee treats with Kate

\r\nVideo: Cambridge children make Platinum Jubilee treats with KateCambridge children make Platinum Jubilee treats with KateWe\u2019re sorry, this function is at the moment unavailable. We\u2019re working to revive it. Please strive once more later.DismissSkip to sections navigationSkip to contentSkip to footerThe Cambridges have given a glimpse inside their kitchen as Prince George and Princess Charlotte bake with Kate earlier than their go to to Cardiff.June 5, 2022 \u2014 9.10pm\r\n\r\nSource link