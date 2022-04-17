Cambridges lead royal Easter service as the Queen stays home
London: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge led the royal household’s Easter Sunday church service at Windsor Castle, the Queen noticeably absent from certainly one of her conventional outings.
The Queen, who has been experiencing mobility issues, didn’t attend the service regardless of it being held in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, the place she lives.
William and Catherine have been accompanied by two of their three kids: Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6.
Also in attendance have been the Queen’s youngest son, Prince Edward, his spouse Sophie and their kids.
Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew, was in attendance, however there was no signal of her father, who recently settled a multimillion-pound legal case linked to allegations of sexual assault. He is also embroiled in a fraud case.
The Queen – celebrating her 96th birthday on Thursday – is marking 70 years on the throne in 2022.
She has reduce on public duties on her medical doctors’ orders since spending an evening in hospital in October and likewise had a bout of COVID-19 in February. She attended a memorial service in March for her late husband Prince Philip, however has in any other case contained engagements to inside the partitions of Windsor Castle, both in individual or nearly.
Prince Harry, who met with his grandmother, the Queen, earlier in the week, was within the Hague, the place he opened the Invictus Games for ex-servicemen and ladies on Saturday night time.