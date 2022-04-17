Cambridges lead royal Easter service as the Queen stays home

London: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge led the royal household’s Easter Sunday church service at Windsor Castle, the Queen noticeably absent from certainly one of her conventional outings.

The Queen, who has been experiencing mobility issues, didn’t attend the service regardless of it being held in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, the place she lives.

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge attend the Easter Sunday service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor with their kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Credit:Getty Images

William and Catherine have been accompanied by two of their three kids: Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6.

Also in attendance have been the Queen’s youngest son, Prince Edward, his spouse Sophie and their kids.