Camera captures what this dog missing its human does. Watch

The canine parents will surely comply with the assertion their pooches love them very a lot. These lovable creatures make their people smile, bathe them with kisses, and infrequently does sure issues that may flip anybody’s coronary heart right into a puddle. Just just like the scene showcased on this great video. There is an opportunity that you’ll be tempted to observe the heartwarming video over and over.

The video is posted on Reddit with a descriptive caption. “Surveillance camera catching a dog taking their owner’s shoe when they are not in the house and sleeping besides it,” it reads.

We received’t spoil the enjoyable by freely giving what the video showcases, so have a look:

The video has been posted about 14 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered greater than 80,000 upvotes and the numbers are rapidly rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to submit numerous feedback. Some additionally wrote how the video left them emotional.

“Mine does this! It’s always the same pair of sandals (sometimes one, sometimes both). I’ve been collecting videos of her stealing my sandals and clothes to hang out with,” shared a Reddit person. “I would never leave the house again,” posted one other.

“My dog gets super mopey when I’m out of town, but has always been super comfortable with me leaving for my (pre-pandemic) day. When he was young and I was finishing up school, he would practically rush me out the door so he could sleep in my bed while I was gone. Before putting up our security cameras, I left them around the house so I could see what his day looked like – he was very content. Sleep in my bed. Check on his crated brother. Nap on the couch. Secure the perimeter. Nap on the floor. Bark at things out of the front window. Nap in guest room. Back on to couch for me to come home for lunch. No anxiety, no bad behaviors, just a lot of chillin,” wrote a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?