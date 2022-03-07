Camera Catches Glen ‘Big Baby’ Busted In Wrong Courtside Seat Watching Celtics-Nets Showdown

BOSTON (CBS) – Former Celtics ahead Glen “Big Baby” Davis had an excellent seat for Sunday’s showdown between Boston and the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden. There was only one downside – he wasn’t fairly in the correct seat.

The broadcast caught the lighthearted second when the digital camera minimize to a shot of Davis watching his former because the obvious ticketholders returned to their courtside spot.

ESPN minimize to Big Baby getting kicked out of his seat 😭 pic.twitter.com/hJ3mOYkUkN — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) March 6, 2022

“Oh these are your seats?” Davis could be heard saying earlier than seeking to discover a new viewing location.

Davis, identified for his boisterous persona, performed 4 seasons with the Celtics and received a title in his rookie season. He has had several legal issues since his retirement from the league.

Davis, who passionately defended the Celtics mascot after Kyrie Irving stomped on it following a Nets win in Boston final yr, was carrying a t-shirt that mentioned “Respect The Logo” throughout Sunday’s recreation.