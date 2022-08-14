Cameron Ciraldo signs five-year deal to coach Bulldogs

Cameron Ciraldo will turn into the subsequent full-time coach of Canterbury.

The highly-touted Penrith assistant, who has signed a five-year cope with the Bulldogs, has lengthy been linked with the job vacated when Trent Barrett left the membership earlier this season.

Cameron Ciraldo. Credit:Getty

Ciraldo has beforehand turned down head teaching jobs with St George Illawarra and the Wests Tigers.

Interim Bulldogs coach Mick Potter has overseen one thing of a revival at Belmore since taking the reins, though the aspect slumped to a 24-point loss to the lowly Warriors on Friday.