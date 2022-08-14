Australia
Cameron Ciraldo signs five-year deal to coach Bulldogs
Cameron Ciraldo will turn into the subsequent full-time coach of Canterbury.
The highly-touted Penrith assistant, who has signed a five-year cope with the Bulldogs, has lengthy been linked with the job vacated when Trent Barrett left the membership earlier this season.
Ciraldo has beforehand turned down head teaching jobs with St George Illawarra and the Wests Tigers.
Interim Bulldogs coach Mick Potter has overseen one thing of a revival at Belmore since taking the reins, though the aspect slumped to a 24-point loss to the lowly Warriors on Friday.