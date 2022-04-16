Cameron feels the heat, admits to ‘a really defining month’ ahead for GWS

The highlight is on Leon Cameron and his senior gamers after a heavy defeat in Round 5. Credit:AFL Photos “If I sat here and said there was no pressure on a senior coach, I’d be lying to you, wouldn’t I?” Cameron mentioned. “There is pressure everywhere, whether you win or lose. Is there going to be more scrutiny on us next week? Absolutely. “If I am asking my players not to shy away from it and to hit it head on, then it would be pretty ordinary if the coach does not [as well]. “I have been there a number of years where we are in similar positions, a bit off our tucker and down on form, but I will back myself in and back my coaching staff in to do that.”

The Giants’ coach mentioned Greene has skilled notably properly however famous that it could be asking quite a lot of the star to count on him to carry out at his finest instantly. “I was looking at Taylor Walker and he seems to have hit the ground running after a couple of weeks out, so fingers crossed Toby can do that,” Cameron mentioned. “But, look, we can’t expect miracles. He has not played a game yet. Clearly we all know he is an energiser for us, so that will be a lift, but if we think that Toby is going to be the difference next Thursday night … this is a club thing.” Christian Petracca was at his rampaging finest towards the Giants. Credit:AFL Photos Cameron positioned the Demons, who’ve now gained 12 matches in succession in a streak relationship again to Round 20 final season, within the rarest of firm of their present kind.

The reigning premiers play Richmond, who had gained three of the earlier 4 flags, on the MCG subsequent Sunday night time. Loading “Sides come along every year, and we saw Richmond at the very best for five or six years, and Melbourne are in that sort of spot at the moment,” Cameron mentioned. Demons coach Simon Goodwin was notably happy together with his aspect’s defence as they once more stifled a rival early earlier than operating away with the match after half-time. “As I have said a few weeks in a row now, I think the foundations of our game are in really good shape defensively,” he mentioned.