Cameron Smith misses cut in PGA Tour event

Australia’s Cameron Smith is amongst a number of PGA Tour drawcards to overlook the lower on the RBC Heritage.

Smith, who tied for third final week on the US Masters, completed at one-over par after a second spherical 70 to observe his opening day 73.

He missed out by a shot, becoming a member of Dustin Johnson and Morgan Hoffmann who will not be round for the weekend.

Hoffmann, in his first PGA Tour occasion since October 2019 because of his muscular dystrophy, additionally got here up one quick with rounds of 71 and 72.

World No.9 Johnson had rounds of 72 and 71.

As Smith missed a PGA Tour lower for the primary time because the Sony Open in January, Patrick Cantlay birdied the ultimate 4 holes for a four-under 67 to take a two-stroke lead on the midway stage.

After dropping again with bogeys on the eleventh and 14th holes, Cantlay turned it round on probably the most troublesome stretch at Harbour Town Golf Links with the late birdie run in robust wind swirling off Calibogue Sound.

“Obviously, that’s a dream finish,” Cantlay stated.

“I finally rolled in some putts and that was really nice to see going into the weekend.”

Cantlay’s regular and conscious method to golf appears ready-made for Harbour Town.

He’s had two thirds and a seventh in 4 appearances right here and made $US878,178.50 ($A1.2 million) – and that is with lacking the lower a yr in the past.

Smith’s compatriot Cam Davis adopted his opening 69 with a spherical of 73 to scrape via to the weekend.

The wind, with gusts of greater than 20mph a lot of the spherical, had a major influence.

After solely seven holes performed over par on Thursday, 11 holes did on Friday.