Cameron Smith pockets $5m for winning Players Championship

Cam Smith survived an 18th-hole journey into the water to assert golf’s ‘fifth Major’, the Players Championship, and pocket a report $A5 million prize cheque in Florida.

Smith grew to become the fifth Australian to win the match and he needed to emulate Adam Scott in 2004 to get it executed and acquire the biggest first prize in PGA Tour historical past. It was Smith’s fifth PGA Tour win and got here after he received $A2 million and the Tournament of Champions in January.

Cameron Smith received $5 million for his first prize cheque. Credit:Getty

After surging into the lead with an outstanding fourth spherical, Smith was cruising with a three-shot lead on the final gap when he pushed his tee shot into the timber on the suitable, after which over-clubbed his chip out. The ball raced throughout the golf green and trickled into the water.

But simply as Scott did in 2004, when he put a ball into the water on the identical gap however made bogey to win, Smith chipped to inside a number of ft and completed on 13-under.