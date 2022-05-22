Cameron Young’s sets sight on bringing PGA Championship home to New York

TULSA, Okla. — Cameron Young has an opportunity to deliver a serious championship dwelling to the New York Metropolitan Area.

Of course, the 25-year-old Young, who grew up studying the sport on the footsteps of his father, David, the longtime director of golf at Sleep Hollow Country Club in Briarcliff Manor, desires to win the PGA Championship for himself and his household.

But a victory Sunday would place Young atop a brief listing of biggest golf accomplishments ever by a participant from the Met Area.

Young, after taking pictures a 3-under-par 67 within the third spherical Saturday to get to 5-under for the event, is in prime place to take action Sunday within the last spherical at Southern Hills, the place he stands in fourth place and 4 photographs behind chief Mito Pereira, who’s 9-under.

A victory on the PGA would maintain huge significance for the Young household, contemplating Dave’s 35 years as a PGA skilled not solely has been his profession, but additionally the springboard to Cam taking over the sport within the first place.

Cameron Young USA TODAY Sports

“It’s the PGA Championship, which implies so much to me given my household connection to it,’’ Young stated. “It’s due to the PGA that [my dad] had the job he had for the final a few years. Without that, at Sleepy Hollow I don’t begin enjoying at 4 years previous or earlier. I don’t have the entry that I did rising up. I began enjoying in PGA junior occasions once I was 9, eight, one thing like that.

“I’ve been given a lot entry to golf due to that group, to sort of have the possibility to go from native PGA junior tournaments, nationwide PGA juniors to Junior Ryder Cup, to even play in a PGA Championship is de facto cool for me. It sort of has been with me my entire means via.

“If I have been to win a serious championship, I’d take any one in every of them. This one particularly with my dad and mom right here this week could be fairly unbelievable.’’

David Young, who coaches his son, and his spouse Barbara have been sitting on a wall outdoors the Southern Hills clubhouse after Cameron’s spherical they usually have been beaming.

“This is sort of off the charts,’’ David advised The Post. “This is one thing he’s been wanting ahead to for a protracted, very long time. The PGA Championship is further particular to us. It’s a serious championship to start with, after which to be run by the group that I’ve been part of for 35 years provides a bit further significance to that.

“We’ve all been fortunate. I’ve been at Sleepy Hollow for greater than 20 years they usually help all the pieces I’ve achieved, spending time with Cam. They’ve been so supportive of me. I’m positive not all execs have the help that I get from my membership to go to the additional curriculars.

“I’m actually, actually lucky for the PGA of America and Sleepy for alternatives I’ve had and Cam’s had.’’

Now Cam, who’s in his rookie yr on the PGA Tour, has an opportunity to vary his life with a victory Sunday. He already has had an unbelievable first yr, with three runner-up finishes and a 3rd place, and he got into the Masters for the first time, although he missed the reduce.

“I really feel like I’m in the midst of a pleasant stretch of golf and this appears like what I must be doing,’’ Cam stated.

“You can’t assist however dream,’’ David Young stated of a possible win. “He’s acquired an actual shot. He’s been enjoying nice and hasn’t had that Sunday but that knocked everyone’s socks off. But he’s due. He’s had a bunch of excellent finishes this yr, he’s simply ready for that one sizzling Sunday spherical to come back round.’’

The spotlight of Cam’s third spherical got here on the brief par-4 seventeenth gap, which he eagled to get to 5-under after drilling a 4-wood onto the inexperienced and making the putt. David Young was standing on the inexperienced to witness all of it.

“I used to be up by the inexperienced for the tee shot,’’ David stated. “And I used to be proper on line behind the ball and the outlet for the putt and I acquired to see the putt disappear. I might need truly acquired off the bottom on that one.’’

Maybe David Young can have motive to leap even a bit larger off the bottom Sunday if his son wins his first main.