Cameroon blames tragic crush on fan influx

Cameroon authorities have blamed a lethal stadium crush on the African Cup of Nations match on a “massive” inflow of ticketless followers who arrived late and tried to drive their manner in to keep away from safety checks and COVID-19 screening.

In response, the federal government ordered 250 further law enforcement officials for Cameroon’s subsequent recreation, a quarter-final in opposition to Gambia held on Saturday at a special stadium.

The stampede at Monday’s Cameroon-Comoros last-16 match on the occasion’s fundamental Olembe Stadium within the capital of Yaounde left eight folks lifeless and one other 38 injured, seven of them significantly.

It was one of many worst stadium disasters within the historical past of Africa’s greatest soccer match.

Cameroon Sports Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi mentioned at a information convention on Friday that the total outcomes of a authorities investigation weren’t but out there, however he did reveal some new info.

Close to 60,000 followers tried to get into the sport on the Olembe, Kombi mentioned, when the group was meant to be capped at a most of 48,000 folks due to COVID-19 restrictions.

African Cup organisers have made it obligatory for followers to current unfavourable virus assessments and proof they’re vaccinated in opposition to COVID-19 to attend video games.

But many followers did not have tickets or meet the COVID-19 screening standards and so pressured their manner in, Kombi mentioned.

Local TV stations have broadcast footage of followers climbing over safety fences on the time of the crush.

“I will not be able to give you the results of investigations ordered by Cameroon President Paul Biya but the massive and late influx of supporters and spectators at Yaounde’s Olembe stadium caused the crush,” Kombi mentioned.

Also, the followers had arrived late as a result of that they had been watching an earlier match on TV, Kombi added.

Authorities have not but defined why safety officers directed followers in direction of a gate that was locked, as witnesses have claimed, and which contributed to the crush. Or why safety was so insufficient and so simply overwhelmed.

Kombi can be the president of Cameroon’s native organising committee for the match.

He mentioned the elevated safety for Cameroon’s recreation in opposition to Gambia within the industrial capital Douala on Saturday was “to stop the uncivil behaviour of Cameroonians who want to force themselves into the stadium when they do not have entry tickets and negative COVID-19 test results.”

Kombi mentioned organisers would not permit youngsters below the age of 11 to attend video games after various youngsters have been caught up within the crush on the Olembe.