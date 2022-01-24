Cameroon govt says 16 killed in nightclub fire | News24

The Cameroon authorities says 16 folks have been killed in nightclub fireplace.

Sixteen folks have been killed in a fireplace attributable to fireworks at a Cameroon nightclub.

The nation is presently internet hosting the African Cup of Nations soccer match.

The fireplace consumed Liv’s Nigh Club constructing ceilings, leading to two loud explosions.

Cameroon’s authorities mentioned Sunday that 16 folks have been killed in a fireplace attributable to fireworks in a nightclub within the capital Yaounde, the tragedy occurring because the nation hosts the Africa Cup of Nations soccer match.

“The initial report shows 16 dead and eight seriously injured” after the “accidental fire” broke out Saturday night time, the communications ministry mentioned in an announcement.

The fireplace engulfed the primary room of Liv’s Night Club within the capital’s upmarket Bastos district, dwelling to embassies and diplomat residences.

“The tragedy, which was caused by explosions from the fireworks often used in these places, first consumed the building’s ceiling, resulting in two very loud explosions, causing panic and a stampede,” the ministry mentioned.

“When we arrived it was a panic, there was a strong fire with lots of smoke,” an official with the firefighters informed AFP on situation of anonymity.

“We counted 16 dead and five injured,” the official added.

A safety guard current for the fireplace mentioned that “it happened very quickly”.

“It was a little after 02:00 and most customers arrive around 03:00… there are many victims,” the safety guard mentioned.

There have been some burnt objects out the entrance of the membership that advised a fireplace, however the constructing’s facade was not destroyed or charred, an AFP journalist mentioned.

Cameroon is internet hosting the AFCON match regardless of common violence within the nation’s west, the place English-speaking militants declared independence from the bulk French-speaking nation in 2017.

Both the separatists and authorities forces have been accused of atrocities within the combating, which has claimed greater than 3 000 lives and compelled over 700 000 to flee their houses.

