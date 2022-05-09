Camila Cabello to perform at the 2022 UEFA Champions League final Opening Ceremony, presented by Pepsi® | Inside UEFA

GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-platinum, and chart-topping singer/songwriter Camila Cabello will carry out reside on the UEFA Champions League last Opening Ceremony introduced by Pepsi®.

Known for smash hits resembling ‘Bam Bam’ ‘Señorita’, and ‘Havana’, the Cuban-American artist will take to the stage minutes earlier than kick-off on the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, simply north of Paris, on Saturday 28 May.

Camila Cabello, Music artist “I’m so excited to be taking to the stage at the UEFA Champions League final this month! I intend on putting on a really special show, bringing together the spirit of my Latin heritage and a feeling of togetherness for sports and music fans all over the world – I can’t wait!”

Now in its sixth yr, the UEFA Champions League last Opening Ceremony introduced by Pepsi merges the worlds of music, leisure, and sport to ship a high-energy world-class efficiency. The 2022 Opening Ceremony shall be a shocking show of costumes, dancers and musicians, choreographed to ship a high-energy spectacular to followers within the stadium, and at dwelling.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA advertising and marketing director “We are excited to be collaborating with our long-standing partners at Pepsi for yet another highly entertaining Opening Ceremony performance at the 2022 UEFA Champions League final. These events always provide the ultimate cross-pollination of sport and music which we know fans love to watch – and Pepsi is the perfect partner to help us do that. We know that Camila Cabello is one of the world’s most popular artists and she will help us to build on our fans’ excitement for the Opening Ceremony performance with a show football fans will never forget.”

This yr’s last will air in over 200 nations and territories world wide. Cabello will take to the pitch simply over ten minutes earlier than the largest recreation in European membership soccer this season will get beneath method.