Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall tests positive for Covid-19

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating. We continue to follow government guidelines,” the assertion says.

A royal supply says the Duchess is triple vaccinated, and can proceed to comply with all authorities tips and evaluation engagements on that foundation.

Charles began isolating on February 10 after testing optimistic for the virus for the second time. The 73-year-old inheritor to the throne needed to cancel his attendance at an occasion within the English metropolis of Winchester on Thursday, in line with a press release from his official Twitter account.

Charles can also be absolutely vaccinated and first contracted Covid-19 in March 2020, as the worldwide pandemic gripped international locations world wide. He mentioned on the time he was first contaminated that he had been fortunate to solely expertise gentle signs, including he’d “got away with it quite lightly.”