Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall tests positive for Covid-19

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating. We continue to follow government guidelines,” the assertion says.

A royal supply says the Duchess is triple vaccinated, and can proceed to comply with all authorities tips and evaluation engagements on that foundation.

Charles began isolating on February 10 after testing optimistic for the virus for the second time. The 73-year-old inheritor to the throne needed to cancel his attendance at an occasion within the English metropolis of Winchester on Thursday, in line with a press release from his official Twitter account.

Charles can also be absolutely vaccinated and first contracted Covid-19 in March 2020, as the worldwide pandemic gripped international locations world wide. He mentioned on the time he was first contaminated that he had been fortunate to solely expertise gentle signs, including he’d “got away with it quite lightly.”

Prince Charles tests positive for Covid for second time

Charles had met with the Queen “recently,” a royal supply instructed CNN after his newest an infection was introduced. The supply didn’t elaborate on how not too long ago the assembly occurred.

Last week, Queen Elizabeth II used her Platinum Jubilee to redefine the future of the monarchy as she referred to as for the Duchess of Cornwall to be often called Queen Camilla when Charles ultimately turns into King.

When Charles married Camilla in 2005, the couple introduced she supposed to be often called “Princess Consort” regardless of having a proper to the title of Queen. It was seen as a recognition of the sensitivities round a title that was destined for Charles’ first spouse, Diana.

