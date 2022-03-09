Camilla Parker Bowles has royal run-in with actress who played her on ‘The Crown’

Camilla Parker Bowles, a okay a the Duchess of Cornwall, has met her onscreen match in what may have been a dodgy second.

The “Queen Consort” hopeful, 74, got here face-to-face with Emerald Fennell — the actress who performed Parker-Bowles in Seasons 3 and 4 of Netflix’s “The Crown” — at a reception to rejoice International Women’s Day on Tuesday.

Luckily, there gave the impression to be no laborious emotions and so they have been each satisfied concerning the royal run-in.

“I was nervous I might be thrown in the Tower — but so far, so good,” the 36-year-old Oscar-winner joked on the Clarence House occasion. “[Camila] has been in the spotlight for a long time and has always weathered it with grace.”

The duchess additionally gushed over the “Promising Young Woman” director and writer in a speech in the course of the bash.

“For me, it’s very reassuring to know that if I should fall off my perch at any moment, my fictional alter ego is here to take over,” Parker-Bowles stated with good humor. “So, Emerald — be prepared!”

Looking cheeky: The two flashed a few grins at a reception at Clarence House on Tuesday. Arthur Edwards/Pool through Reuters

“The Crown” star Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles. Des Willie/Netflix

“It was particularly nice to meet her today on International Women’s Day because, you know, she does so much for so many particularly female charities,” Fennell told journalist Georgie Prodromou on the get together.

Actress Olivia Williams will take over the function of an older Camilla for Season 5 and 6 of “The Crown.” The final two installments will chronicle the late Nineteen Nineties and early 2000s of the royal household’s decades-long tenure.

The set of the streaming service’s well-liked drama had a little bit of dangerous luck final month when about $200,00 price of prop gems, silverware and antiques were taken during filming.

One merchandise that thieves jacked was a reproduction of a uncommon Fabergé egg that belonged to Queen Elizabeth II’s grandfather, George V, in 1933. Candelabra, jewellery, a grandfather clock and a birdcage have been additionally among the many pilfered items.

Other forged members becoming a member of “The Crown” as older variations of the royals embrace Dominic West because the Prince of Wales, Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce portraying Prince Philip and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret. Elizabeth Debicki is transforming into Princess Diana.

Fennell portrays Camila in Seasons 3 and 4 of “The Crown” with Emma Corrin as a younger Princess Diana. Des Willie/Netflix

Turns out, some members of the royal household are avid watchers of Peter Morgan’s iconic collection. According to Hello! magazine, the Queen’s youngest son and Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward, and his spouse Sophie are massive followers.

“It has been a longstanding arrangement that they drive to Windsor at the weekend to join the Queen for an informal supper while watching TV or a film,” an insider revealed in 2017. “They have a Netflix account and urged her to watch it with them. Happily, she really liked it, although obviously there were some depictions of events that she found too heavily dramatized.”