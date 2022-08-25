Cammack on Mayors Adams, Bowser ‘Complaining’ About Illegal Immigrants — ‘You Play Stupid Games, You Win Stupid Prizes’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) weighed in on the spat between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) over unlawful immigrants being bussed from the border to the Big Apple.

Cammack known as on Adams and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to “stop complaining” about unlawful immigrants being shipped to their cities once they determined to be sanctuary cities.

“I chalk this up to you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes,” Cammack declared. “And in this case, Mayor Adams in New York City, he has championed himself or fashioned himself as the law and order mayor. Well, now it is time to start acting like it. So, for him to bellyache the fact that illegals are flooding into the city and taking advantage of the sanctuary city status that they enjoy, well, there you go. You won a stupid prize.”

“And there is nothing compassionate or bold or moral about enforcing or perpetuating this whole narrative about we’re a sanctuary city; we take anyone in. You are basically punishing the rule followers, AKA the taxpayers, and then you’re rewarding those that are breaking the law, AKA the illegals that have come here illegally,” she continued. “So, Mayor Adams, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser — they need to stop complaining. They got exactly what they asked for when they claimed to be champions of the illegals that have been flooding Texas and Arizona and New Mexico and California for a long time.”

