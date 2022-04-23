Camp Nou sets new record attendance for women’s football match

Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium has damaged its personal document for attendance at a ladies’s soccer match.

A complete of 91,648 spectators watched the Spanish facet face Wolfsburg within the first leg of their UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinal on Friday.

The attendance surpassed the document of 91,553 that was solely set on the Camp Nou in March when Barcelona performed Real Madrid.

The earlier document attendance for a ladies’s soccer match was 90,185 — for the 1999 Women’s World Cup closing between the United States and China on the Rose Bowl.

Barcelona triumphed 5-1 on the night time to take a decisive step in the direction of the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final. The second leg is because of happen in Germany on April 30.

The winners will tackle both Lyon or Paris Saint-Germain within the closing in Turin on May 21.

Barcelona is trying to defend its crown after securing final season’s treble of the La Liga, Copa del Reina, and Champions League.