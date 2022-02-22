Campaign lobbies Tanzania President Hassan to protect 70 000 Maasai from resettlement | News24

Tanzania is ready to maneuver 70 000 Maasai pastoralists to make manner for trophy looking and elite tourism.

The nation’s president was handed a petition on the sidelines of the EU-AU Summit final week.

Activists say the federal government is intimidating individuals and claiming that transferring them is for the larger good of Tanzania.

A petition to cease the pressured resettlement of greater than 70 000 Maasai individuals from northern Tanzania was handed to the nation’s president on the sidelines of the not too long ago ended European Union-African Union Summit in Brussels, Belgium.

The petition, which had been signed by 2.7 million by Friday final week, was handed to President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s senior employees by Avaaz, an American-based on-line activist community.

READ | Tanzania’s Maasai evicted in favour of tourism, group says

In an interview with News24, Sarah Morrison, Avaaz’s marketing campaign director, stated they supposed to attract the president’s consideration and present her worldwide solidarity in opposition to the federal government’s intentions to resettle the Maasai individuals.

“We hope that by standing in solidarity with the Maasai of northern Tanzania, we amplify their call and raise attention to the threats they are facing. We also hope that if the president sees the global community mobilising behind this call, she will champion the rights of her people, and oppose any attempt to evict them from their ancestral lands,” she stated.

On 21 January, the Tanzanian authorities revealed plans to evict 70 000 Maasai individuals from their 1500km2 ancestral lands in Ngorongoro Conservation Area and Loliondo within the Arusha area.

The authorities plans to lease the land to a United Arab Emirates-based firm that can create a wildlife hall for trophy looking and elite tourism.

The renewed resolution by the federal government seeks to overrule a 2018 East African Court of Justice (EACJ) ruling that stopped the federal government from evicting Maasai communities from 1 500km2 of ancestral, legally registered land.

Morrison stated this was the second time her organisation has labored to defend the Maasai individuals.

She stated:

In 2013, we labored with Maasai elders of Ngorongoro District after they had been going through related threats of eviction. We launched our on-line marketing campaign and, as this grew, the then-president promised they’d by no means be evicted from their ancestral lands.

“And so, last week when the Maasai community got in touch with us again telling us about the ratcheting threats of eviction, we did what we believe is right: stand with Indigenous people and mobilise to help protect their rights.

“Having labored with Maasai communities throughout East Africa, we perceive the very important position they play in stewarding conservation efforts. We imagine conservation efforts should champion Indigenous individuals and shield their rights,” she said.

Joseph Moses Oleshangay, from the Legal and Human Rights Centre in Tanzania, said the government was intimidating people and also claiming that the resettlement was of public interest.

He said:

In 2013, we worked with Maasai elders of Ngorongoro District when they were facing similar threats of eviction. We launched our online campaign and, as this grew, the then-president promised they would never be evicted from their ancestral lands.

The Ngorongoro Conservation Area was established by law in 1959 as a multiple Land Use Area for both Maasai pastoralism and wildlife conservation.

Loliondo, which has an area of around 4 000km2, was designated as a Game Control Area, a form of wildlife management that allows for co-existence between people and wildlife, in 1955.

The Maasai people, who largely occupy both the Ngorongoro Conservation Area and Loliondo, are the same community that was forced by the then colonial government out of the now Serengeti National Park in 1958.

Giving an historical context, Oleshangay said as far as the late 1970s there were plans to resettle Maasai pastoralists out of Ngorongoro Conservation first on ecological carrying capacity claims. This has since changed to threatening the wildlife and tourism industry.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for entry to this thrilling function and extra.